Ursula's daughter makes her debut in new Descendants 2 trailer

Mal and the rest of her reformed villain kid crew may have figured out they’re not as rotten to the core, but as the Descendants 2 trailer (above) reveals, Mal’s (Dove Cameron) not quite adjusted to her new life in Auradon — as revealed in the trailer that aired during the Radio Disney Music Awards on Sunday night.

When the pressure to be royal gets too much for her, Maleficent’s daughter decides to head back home to the Isle of the Lost. Only as she soon discovers, her old nemesis Ursula’s daughter Uma (China Anne McClain) is in charge, along with her own pals, Harry and Gil, the sons of Captain Hook and Gaston, is in charge… and close to breaking the barrier around the island. With the rest of the villains close to being freed, it’s up to Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos to try and restore order.

And that’s not the only surprise that fans caught a glimpse of at the award ceremony. Also making its world premiere is the music video for “Ways to Be Wicked,” one of the tracks from the upcoming movie. Watch below.

Descendants 2 premieres Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, ABC, Freeform, Disney XD, and Lifetime.