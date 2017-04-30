American Gods: The cast introduces the world of the gods

The gods are among us!

Each week, EW’s Marc Snetiker and American Gods‘ Orlando Jones, who plays Mr. Nancy on the divine Starz drama, will sit down with the show’s cast to break down the latest episode. For the inaugural installment of “American Gods: Inside the Episode,” Shadow Moon himself, Ricky Whittle, and Yetide Badaki, who stars as the ancient goddess of love Bilquis, join our hosts to discuss the stunning series premiere, “The Bone Orchard.”

The premiere’s ominous title refers to a dream sequence in the episode in which Shadow encounters a buffalo who orders him to believe in a bone orchard. The scene is rendered beautifully on screen; however, as we find out in the video, Whittle had a lot less to work with when they filmed it.

“It was my first experience of blue screen and green screen,” says Whittle. “Our incredible team built this cave and a tree, but it didn’t resemble that — it was so expansive and huge. So you kind have to reach for your inner child and search inside for [that].”

Jones added, “I know what it’s like to have somebody yelling at you while you stare at nothing, and it just feels weird.”

Watch the video above to hear more about what we can expect from Bilquis this season and Shadow’s journey.

Make sure you read our postmortem with executive producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, and our recap of the series premiere.

American Gods airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.