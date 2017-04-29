This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia get custom Steelers jerseys

The Pearsons got the perfect gift from their favorite football team.

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia made a special appearance at Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to help announce the team’s day three NFL draft picks. Since the Steelers are the Pearsons’ team and have been getting all this free promotion on the NBC hit series, the team gifted the actors custom-made jerseys with their character names printed on the back.

“Jack and Rebecca would be beside themselves,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

#steelernation! @miloanthonyventimiglia and I are @heinzfield for #fanblitz and they made us our own custom jerseys with our #thisisus character names!! Jack and Rebecca would be beside themselves. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

The pair also took over the Steelers’ Instagram account with photos and video from the locker room. “Oh! That’s kinda cool,” Ventimiglia said in an adorable back-and-forth with Moore. “NBD, right?” she said.

The Pearson's are here! @mandymooremm @miloanthonyventimiglia #SteelersDraft #NFLDraft #HereWeGo #ThisIsUs A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

🚨TAKEOVER ALERT🚨 #ThisIsUs #SteelersDraft #FanBlitz #HereWeGo @mandymooremm @miloanthonyventimiglia @nbcthisisus A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

“We’re coming for ya, Pittsburgh!” Moore wrote on Friday. “We can’t wait to see all of you @steelers fans tomorrow at @heinzfield for #fanblitz! #herewego”

We're coming for ya, Pittsburgh! We can't wait to see all of you @steelers fans tomorrow at @heinzfield for #fanblitz! #herewego #thisisus A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

See more looks from the NFL draft pick announcements below.

.@MiloVentimiglia and I are having the best time at the @steelers #fanblitz. Check out my Instagram for more 😉: https://t.co/XS9qfPTBUl pic.twitter.com/M39OFn5XDa — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 29, 2017

‪#Steelers select QB Joshua Dobbs from Tennessee! #HereWeGo #NFLDraft2017 ‬ A post shared by Steel City Underground (@steelcityunderground) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

These cuties! #ThisIsUs A post shared by Ashley (@wrecklesslove) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

This Is Us is currently on a break and a season 2 premiere has yet to be announced, but we certainly haven’t seen the last of the Pearsons; NBC gave the hit drama a two-season renewal earlier this year with 18 episodes each.

“I know where the show goes,” series creator Dan Fogelman said back at the show’s TCA panel. “I have a number of seasons in my brain, and we’ll see as [we] get there. In success, people are always going to want more, and in failure, people are going to want maybe less.”