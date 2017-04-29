Roseanne Barr: 'Of course I want to do a reboot' of Roseanne

Roseanne Barr let some of the steam out from the hype surrounding the Roseanne revival.

“I will let you guys know when/if there is to be a reboot of Roseanne,” the comedienne tweeted Saturday, though she seemed 100 percent on board to make a return as head of the Conner household. “Of course I want to do a reboot of Roseanne-new political reality in our country will make for some great jokes.”

On Friday, EW confirmed the news that a Roseanne revival is in the works, though a deal hasn’t been made and the project is being shopped around. Deadline reported Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and Laurie Metcalf are some of the original stars of the sitcom, which ran from 1988-1997 on ABC, returning in what’s rumored to be a limited eight-episode series.

Goodman and Gilbert reprised their characters on a sketch for The Talk in March in which a more mature Darlene “comes out” to her father. When asked if he wanted to return for a potential reboot, Goodman said, “Oh hell yes.”

“The Big R [Barr] and I did a pilot about five years ago that didn’t go anywhere, right on this very lot, but we were very happy working together,” he added. “Yeah, I talk to her every once in a while. But if we could get everybody together…”

Gilbert remarked, “Your only fear is that you don’t want to do a bad version, right? Because you don’t want to damage what’s been done, but I think, yeah, I think it’d be amazing.”