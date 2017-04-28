When Sweet/Vicious first premiered on MTV, it was easy to categorize it as “yet another superhero show.” After all, it featured a vigilante wearing a black hood and beating up bad guys on a college campus. But unlike other superhero shows, this one focused on sexual assault. In other words, it took an issue that many shows address and built its entire show around it.

Sweet/Vicious told the story of Jules, a sexual assault survivor, who works to heal herself by becoming a vigilante that targets sexual predators on her college campus. Through her experiences as a vigilante — and a new friendship with the impossible-not-to-love Ophelia — Jules is able to finally confront her rapist.

Week after week, the show’s first season told Jules’ story — not of revenge, but of healing. And all the while, the show incorporated the stories of other survivors. This wasn’t a show that included sexual assault. It was a show about sexual assault. And with two strong, dynamic female characters at its center, its importance in today’s world can’t be overstated.

That’s why it was all the more heartbreaking when news broke that the show had been cancelled. But much like Jules and Ophelia, the show’s creator, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, isn’t ready to stop fighting.

“Whatever happens with Sweet/Vicious, we are actively going to try and find another home for it,” Robinson tells EW. “We as a creative team and the actors, we all stand by the show. We love the show. As disappointing as this decision is, we’re always going to tell these stories and we’re always going to fight. We hope that no one takes this decision [to mean] their story doesn’t matter, because that’s just simply not true.”

And if all works out, hopefully Robinson will get to tell a few more of those stories.