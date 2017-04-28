MTV cancels Sweet/Vicious after one season

Ophelia and Jules have fought their last fight.

MTV has canceled Sweet/Vicious after its first season. The show starred Eliza Bennett and Taylor Dearden as best friends by day and vigilantes by night. More importantly, the show tackled the issue of sexual assault on college campuses by making one of its main characters, Jules, a sexual assault survivor. Together, Jules and Ophelia only targeted sexual predators.

Bennett, along with the show’s creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, announced the news on Twitter Friday. Read their messages to the fans below:

It is with a heavy heart that I write this note to the AMAZING, BEAUTIFUL #SweetVicious Fans. We all love you so much. pic.twitter.com/wrx7OZ6GGc — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) April 28, 2017

I write this with a heavy heart. But we continue to love you, believe you and stand with you. Thank you for being a #SweetVicious fan. pic.twitter.com/uiMj4nnYD0 — Eliza Bennett (@ElizaBennett) April 28, 2017

A spokesperson for MTV released the following statement:

“MTV has decided to not move forward with a second season of ‘Sweet/Vicious.’ We are extremely proud of this critically acclaimed series and are deeply disappointed such an impactful show did not find a larger audience. ‘Sweet/Vicious’ was a show we loved from the start, with empowering female leads and a message we believe in. We are grateful the series started a much needed dialogue around sexual assault, and thank the talented Jennifer Robinson, Amanda Lasher, Stacey Sher and the stellar cast, writers and producers for creating such a timely and thought provoking series.”