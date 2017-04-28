Star Trek: Discovery adds Battlestar Galactica, Jericho actors

Star Trek: Discovery has cast five more actors, including some familiar faces from sci-fi fan favorites Battlestar Galactica and Jericho.

Filling out an ensemble cast that’s led by former The Walking Dead actress Sonequa Martin-Green, CBS All-Access has signed…

Rekha Sharma as “Commander Landry,” the security officer of the Starship Discovery. She’s best known for playing Tory Foster on Battlestar Galactica, and was also on The 100.

Kenneth Mitchell as “Kol,” a commanding officer in the Klingon Empire. Mitchell’s credits include Jericho and Frequency.

Shazad Latif as “Lieutenant Tyler,” a Starfleet officer in the Federation. Latif was on Penny Dreadful. Note: Latif was originally announced in the role of “Kol,” which is now played by Mitchell.

Damon Runyan as “Ujilli,” a leader in the Klingon Empire. His television credits include Suits and Supernatural.

Clare McConnell as “Dennas,” a leader in the Klingon Empire. His film credits include Dim the Fluorescents, slated for release this fall.

Other previously announced actors on the show include Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, and James Frain. Star Trek: Discovery is a prequel to the original Trek series and will debut on CBS before shifting full time to the CBS All-Access streaming service. There is no current premiere date but fall seems likely.