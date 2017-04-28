Welcome to the Spoiler Room, a safe place for spoiler addicts to come on a weekly basis to learn what’s coming next on their favorite shows and, hopefully, get a few of their own questions answered. If you want scoop on a specific show, send your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com.

We’re getting so many teases about the Supernatural finale. What’s happening?! — Carla

Not surprisingly, there’s a lot happening, because as showrunner Andrew Dabb hinted at the beginning of the season, Sam and Dean are going to find themselves surrounded by enemies. “Lucifer is going to play a lot in our final run,” Dabb says. “The first part of the season was devoted to getting to know mom a little bit and the first part of the Lucifer story, the second part of the season strongly has been about the British Men of Letters and how they relate to Sam and Dean, and in the back third of our season, we’re really bringing all that stuff together. After doing a lot of ground work and lining up our dominos, we’re going to start knocking some stuff down. Lucifer will be a big part of that, Ketch and the British Men of Letters will be a big part of that, and I think it hopefully will build up to a really, really exciting finale.”

After binge-watching the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale this week, I’m curious as to how much of Samira Wiley’s Moira we’ll see going forward. Will we ever catch up with her in the present? Is it possible she’s alive? — Bonnie

“Almost all of what you see of Moira is in flashbacks,” Samira Wiley admits, “and I think that Offred’s memory of Moira gets her through the hardships and the f—ed-up-ness of Gilead.” But don’t let that dismay you: There will be much more of fiery Moira’s story to come, and Wiley says to keep an (under his) eye out for her, dead or alive, all the way through to the end. “Wait until the end of the season,” she teases. “People should always wonder [what happened to characters on the show] and never give up hope. I think that’s what the show is really about. It’s about the fight, and it’s about surviving, and it’s about never giving up.”

The Black Fairy is Rumple’s mom, so do we have to worry about him betraying the heroes on Once Upon a Time? — Madeline

“That’s a great question and that’s a big part of what we deal with, which is the complexity of the situation for Rumple with what he’s facing,” EP Adam Horowitz says. Adds Edward Kitsis: “I would say that as Rumple has been challenged before, once again you will see during the rest of the episodes coming up, there will be sides and he’ll have to pick one, and it will be a very hard decision.”

Do you have any scoop on my favorite character, Cheryl Blossom, for Riverdale? — Mason

After Cheryl told her parents she ditched the ring, but actually kept it, look for the final two episodes to really delve into where Cheryl’s allegiances lie. “She loved her brother and her brother loved her, and that’s been taken away from her, so in a weird way, even though we’re following Jughead and Betty’s investigation of the crime, what’s pulsing underneath is always that this essential part of her life is gone,” EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says. “So even though she’s not investigating, I feel like there’s a deep question and devoid in her that has to be answered and filled.”

Anything you can tease of what’s coming up on Prison Break? — Davey

Kellerman’s final words will be ringing in Van Gogh’s ears as he begins to question why he and A&W are blindly following orders. “There’s going to be a growing divide between those two operatives,” EP Paul Scheuring says. “In a lot of ways, those two operatives’ bond is greater than their allegiance to Poseidon, and so something is going to have to give in that relationship and that’s what we want. We want all these characters to have difficult choices that usually involve life or death at the end.”

Anything on the Arrow finale? — Margery

We know Oliver’s going to be heading back to the island — after all, that’s where Slade has been imprisoned, but he definitely won’t be alone. “One of the things that will surprise us is why he goes and the amount of people who will be there,” Stephen Amell says. “This whole year has been built around Oliver returning on a team, but what happens when Oliver’s team isn’t there for him and he still needs a team?”

Anything on Blacklist? — Aly

Red’s not the only one who’s got secrets that are about to come spilling out now that the Feds have been tipped off about the bodies. “I feel like I’m repeating myself, but in a show about secrets, Cooper definitely has a very big secret that we’re going to be unpacking before the end of the year,” EP Jon Bokenkamp says. “That will change the trajectory of the show in a way. He’s got an ace that he’s holding.”

Any word on those theories about Project Looking Glass being used to bring back Ward and Trip on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? — WhyRuntotheTardis

It could certainly work in theory, but I’m not sure there will be time for that as next week’s hour finds the team racing against the clock to escape the Framework before Aida can achieve her goals. However, I did ask the S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses about whether the idea of humans being able to take over avatars in the Framework works in reverse and an avatar — like Ward or Trip — could, therefore, take over a human in the real world. “Yeah, well, I mean in theory,” EP Jed Whedon says. “Our story didn’t [go there.] There are rules for that because thankfully we can do anything.” So, probably don’t hold your breath.

We know Maxine isn’t evil but is there anything else you can tease about her involvement in Quantico‘s final episodes? — Harold

Showrunner Josh Safran promises Clay’s fiancé will be back for at least one more episode before the season finale to help the story come to a head in “an adult, mature way.” “All of the writers love Maxine,” he says. “If there was a third season of Quantico, she could fold into [the story] very easily.” After all, Maxine loved working undercover with Clay during their engagement party — even if they don’t work out, someone should recruit her to the Farm.

Anything on The Leftovers? What was going on with Kevin’s father and those women?! — Joshua

Can’t you just let the mystery be? Fine, here’s a tidbit: During Sunday’s episode, you’ll find out pretty much everything about what Kevin Garvey Sr. has been up to down under, why the women drowned a local police chief, and something to do with Nora’s investigation. Oh, and you might hear from Kevin Garvey Jr. — at least, hear from him as a child. You’ll see… I promise it’s not just the voices in your head talking.

