First Look: This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown on Running Wild With Bear Grylls

We know the Pearson family likes to hike on This Is Us, but how will star Sterling K. Brown do in icy conditions? We will find out when Brown — who, in the past few months, has also joined both Black Panther and The Predator — accompanies Bear Grylls for a special standalone episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, in which the two of them head to Colorado.

According to the episode description, they do everything from rappelling a massive frozen waterfall to tracking a deer (before settling for a “less-than-appetizing dinner option,” which should surprise no one who watches the show). Along the way, they’ll discuss Sterling’s Emmy victory, the loss of his father, and his commitment to family.

EW has an exclusive first look at the adventure below.







Brown’s episode will air Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.