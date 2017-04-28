The most popular blue-collar sitcom family from the ’90s is looking to get back together. EW can confirm a Roseanne revival is currently in the works, though a source says there’s no deal and the project is being shopped around.

Deadline, which was the first on the news, reports that original cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and Laurie Metcalf are among those set for the comeback for a limited eight-episode series, while Barr and Gilbert are said to executive produce with Tom Werner and Bruce Helford. The trade also notes that ABC (the show’s original home) and Netflix (which is at the forefront of series revivals) are in a bidding war for more Roseanne.

While appearing on The Talk in March for a fun reunion sketch, Goodman gave a whopping “hell yes” when asked if he wanted to potentially return for a revival. “The Big R [Barr] and I did a pilot about five years ago that didn’t go anywhere, right on this very lot, but we were very happy working together,” he said. “Yeah, I talk to her every once in a while. But if we could get everybody together…”

Gilbert added, “Your only fear is that you don’t want to do a bad version, right? Because you don’t want to damage what’s been done, but I think, yeah, I think it’d be amazing.”

Goodman’s involvement in the revival already raises a few eyebrows, given Dan’s fate at the end of the original sitcom. Though, in a 2009 post on Barr’s website, the comedienne predicted the patriarch would show up alive “after faking his own death.”

Barr already caused speculation over a revival in March by tweeting, “roseanne show cast is up for a reunion show.” This was followed by Roseanne writer Norm Macdonald, who wrote, “I would like to write this show. I know what the Connors are up to. Write it like a play, like no other reunion show ever done. Let’s do it.”

roseanne show cast is up for a reunion show — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 16, 2017

I would like to write this show. I know what the Connors are up to. Write it like a play, like no other reunion show ever done. Let's do it. https://t.co/RUZvJDmzb6 — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2017

Closing out its original run of nine seasons in 1997, Roseanne became an instant classic with its portrayal of a working-class family. Goodman has since segued into more big screen roles, while Johnny Galecki found a new home on The Big Bang Theory.

This marks the latest in a series of revivals that includes Will & Grace, Fuller House, Gilmore Girls, Twin Peaks, and The X-Files.