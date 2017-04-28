Once Upon a Time: Which star wanted to rap in musical hour?

The Once Upon a Time musical episode is nearly upon us — and while most of the OUAT cast will be lending their voices to the May 7 hour, there’s one actress who aimed to do a little more.

“I’m hoping to rap,” Parrilla told EW ahead of filming the musical episode. “That’s just the Brooklyn girl in me that wants to rap. I just pitched that idea. I haven’t gotten a response. I am hoping to rap, but it’s highly unlikely.”

While Parrilla was game to lend her voice to the hour, she admits there was some hesitation. “Listen, I love singing in the shower, and in the car, and maybe after a few shots of tequila at a karaoke bar, but I’m not a trained singer,” the actress says. “I trained my voice for many years for acting. It’s a very different kind of thing. But I’m excited.”

“I think I did a musical once in my life when I was 19 years old, so I’m definitely rusty,” Parrilla continues. “It’s been 20 years, but it’s been fun. I think the whole idea of all of us doing something different is exciting too, and we’ve been singing on set, and in between takes, and kind of warming our voices up, but also I think really just gearing up for this really fun episode that we are about to do.”

As for why the denizens of Storybrooke will be breaking into song, Parrilla teases, “Something happens. I don’t think I can really talk about it, but let’s just say it’s not a choice. It kind of comes upon them.”

Once Upon a Time airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.