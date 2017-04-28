Michael Jackson gives a dance lesson in Searching for Neverland clip

Almost eight years after Michael Jackson’s death, the King of Pop’s absence can still be felt in the modern music landscape. The new Lifetime movie Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland is keyed to that sense of loss. Chad Coleman (The Walking Dead) and Sam Adegoke (Switched at Birth) star as two men who become Jackson’s bodyguards during his ill-fated final tour — and find themselves transformed in the process.

Jackson is played by Navi, one of the world’s top King of Pop impersonators, in his acting debut. In addition to his bodyguards, Searching for Neverland also focuses on Jackson’s relationship with his children. Jackson spent his childhood as a performer and was determined to give his kids a more normal life. But in his last years, as Searching for Neverland shows, that desire conflicted with his public controversies and attempt at a grueling comeback tour.

In an exclusive preview clip, below, Jackson walks his daughter Paris through some of his iconic dance moves. Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland is set to premiere on Lifetime on May 29 (Memorial Day).