Making History clip: A wall will be built between Massachusetts and Connecticut. And Connecticut is paying.

On the next episode of Making History, Chris is in a jam, which is not unlike most episodes of Making History. But on Sunday, Fox’s time-travel comedy will find our put-upon history professor — played by Yassir Lester — in danger of losing his tenure-tracked gig. Perhaps this problem can be solved with the use of a magical duffel bag. Or the lack of use of one.

In this first-look clip from the episode, “Night Cream,” Dan (Pally) instructs Chris to send a pair of Founding Fathers — John Hancock (John Gemberling) and Sam Adams (Neil Casey) — back to the 1700s in the duffel bag so he and Deborah (Leighton Meester) can get to work on her dreams of re-opening Chadwick’s ice cream parlor. Chris, however, has another idea. He asks the duo if they’d be willing to visit his present-day classroom to give his students a historical jolt and maybe drop some knowledge about signing the Declaration of Independence. There are a few problems. They don’t exactly remember signing it.

“In our line of work, we sign a lot of things,” explains Adams. Also, they’re trying to build a wall between Massachusetts and Connecticut. And Connecticut is totally paying for it. Well, eventually, at a later date, and in some form.



Making History airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.