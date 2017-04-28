Magic School Bus parody takes anti-vaxxers on wild ride

Ms. Frizzle couldn’t wait for her Netflix reboot for a comeback. The cartoon elementary school teacher who made learning fun for kids in the ’90s now gives her attention to anti-vaccination parents in a Magic School Bus parody from CollegeHumor.

“Nothing gives me more joy than teaching my students about the human body. But since your children aren’t vaccinated, it’s incredibly unsafe for them to come to school,” she says in the video. “So instead I’ll be educating you. For, although you are grown adults, you all need a lesson in biology. Let the learning begin.”

Onboard the Magic School Bus, one parent defends his decision not to vaccinate his kids by claiming it’s the parents’ choice, while the others think vaccinations are “unnatural” and “a conspiracy.”

RELATED: 11 TV Shows That Made a Comeback

The bus shrinks and enters a child’s body to demonstrate how the measles vaccine works to strengthen white blood cells. “Sure, you say that, but where’s the proof? Where’s the evidence?” a parent asks.

“It’s literally outside your window,” says Ms. Frizzle. “Just turn your heads, you can see it happening.”

She explains that the vaccine doesn’t contain mercury and doesn’t cause autism, as the other parents believe. The parody also dings Jenny McCarthy (“nobody important”), who has been critical of vaccines following her son’s autism diagnosis, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who caused a stir when he said parents should have “measure of choice” when deciding whether or not to vaccinate their kids.

Watch the parody above.

A Magic School Bus reboot, separate from CollegeHumor’s take on the series, is heading to Netflix. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is set to voice Ms. Frizzle.