“We survive now at all costs,” are the first words heard at the beginning of the latest promo for season number 3 of Fear the Walking Dead (premiering June 4 on AMC), and judging by the footage that comes after, the survivors are following that rule to the letter. None more so that Madison, who appears to be killing anything that moves. First we see her stabbing one dude in the head, then she’s slicing a zombie across the face, and she hits the trifecta by finally threatening to kill another dude. And that’s just in the first 13 seconds!

But Madison will need to keep cementing her reputation as the female Rick Grimes with everything else going on as Travis and Strand look to be in particular trouble. We also catch some glimpses of what appears to be that American militia group that captured Nick and Luciana at the end of season 2, so that can’t be good.

Watch the exclusive promo for yourself above for a sneak peek at the carnage and mayhem of season 3, and for more Fear intel you can follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.