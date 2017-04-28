Rule No. 1 of guesting on a late-night talk show: know where you are. Emma Watson had that covered when she appeared on The Tonight Show this week, but her last visit began with a mortifying moment.

As she and Fallon recalled on Thursday night, Watson began her previous appearance by telling the host, “I love that Halloween candy thing that you do.” That, she gathered from Fallon’s silence, was actually Jimmy Kimmel’s thing. “I died inside,” the Circle star said.

But you would never have known unless you were there because Fallon let her come back out and start the taping again. “You could tell that I was dying inside and you were like, ‘It’s okay, honey. If you want to go out and start again, we can do it again,'” Watson said.

Watch Watson relive “the trauma, the post-traumatic stress” of her previous visit above.