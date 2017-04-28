Entire Ellen series available on ABC app in honor of 20th anniversary of star’s coming out episode

It’s been 20 years since Ellen DeGeneres broke boundaries and made television history by coming out on “The Puppy Episode” of her ABC sitcom Ellen. To mark the anniversary, ABC, which aired the series from 1994-1998, is releasing all episodes of the sitcom in the “Throwback” section of the ABC app.

The two-part season 4 episode, which aired April 30, 1997, featured DeGeneres’ character, Ellen Morgan, meeting a gay woman played by Laura Dern — a clip of which can be seen above — who awakens her to her own sexual identity. Ellen then goes through a journey of self-discovery and therapy — Oprah Winfrey played the therapist — which includes coming out to her friends. DeGeneres made additional headlines when she simultaneously came out on the cover of Time in April 1997 with the headline, “Yep, I’m Gay.”

Starting Friday, viewers can stream every episode from all five seasons of the sitcom for free — it costs nothing to watch throwbacks and do not require a log-in ID for the app. The episodes can be streamed on desktop, mobile, and connected TV devices.

Since the official anniversary of the episodes’ airdate falls on Sunday, DeGeneres is celebrating the milestone on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she will be joined by special guests Winfrey and Dern. DeGeneres will revisit this monumental time in her life by reminiscing with the cast who made it happen and sharing stories about how the episode impacted viewers and the LGBT community. Check here for times and network in your area.