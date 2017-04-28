The Big Bang Theory: Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch close new deals to return

Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik have officially signed new deals to return to The Big Bang Theory in the wake of the CBS comedy being picked up for two more seasons, EW has confirmed.

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar, who previously made $1 million per episode, reportedly offered to take a $100,000 per episode pay cut in order to get costars Rauch and Bialik a new episode rate in the $425,000-$500,000 range, according to various reports. The actresses had been seeking parity. Warner Bros. and CBS declined to comment.

Both actresses — who joined the series in season 3 before becoming regulars in season 4 — have become vital to the CBS comedy; the Emmy-nominated Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler becoming Sheldon’s (Parsons) live-in girlfriend, while Rauch’s Bernadette Rostenkowski is married to Helberg’s Wolowitz.

The news comes after the comedy has officially landed a two-season renewal, meaning The Big Bang Theory will be on the air at least through season 12 in 2019. This also lands on the heels of CBS ordering The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon straight-to-series. The half-hour, single-camera comedy will follow a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Big Little Lies‘ Iain Armitage) living with his family — Zoe Perry will play his god-fearing mother, who was brought to life on the flagship by her real-life mother Laurie Metcalf — in East Texas and going to high school.

Parsons — who is set to executive produce the spinoff alongside creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, as well as Todd Spiewak — will also narrate the comedy as Adult Sheldon. Jon Favreau will direct and executive produce the series premiere.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.