A woman in a wedding dress walks into a bar — and that’s not a joke. That’s what happens in the exclusive Baby Daddy clip above.

Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) is still obsessing over finding his “soulmate,” Elle, who he’s only seen once six months ago. He thinks she’s in the bar, but Tucker (Tahj Mowry) explains to Ben that he needs to get over the concept of finding a soulmate through fate. And in walks this woman in her wedding dress…

She tells Ben she’s been pining over him for six months but is getting married because she can’t wait any longer. Do we know who this woman is? Does Ben?

Be sure to watch the full clip above and tune in Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Freeform to find out.