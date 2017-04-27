Entertainment Weekly

TV

Parks and Recreation: The first Treat Yo'self Day was way spendy

On October 13, 2011, Parks and Recreation introduced a new holiday: “Treat Yo’ Self Day.” The annual holiday encourages you to spend lavishly and to, well, treat yourself!

When Tom (Aziz Ansari), Donna (Retta), and Ben (Adam Scott) celebrated for the first time, they inspired each other to buy whatever expensive things they wanted simply because they deserved it. The crew had a spa day, bought fancy new clothes and Ben even purchased a Dark Knight movie costume that cost nearly $2,000.

So, the real question is: Who spent the most money on the best day of the year? Watch the video above, courtesy of Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video company, for all the details on the big spenders.