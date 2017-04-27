Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton's docuseries to launch on PEN

Scott Hamilton’s continued inspirational battle will be chronicled in a new docuseries from People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN).

The six-episode series Scott Hamilton Today premieres May 2 and will offer an intimate look at the day-to-day life of the Olympic gold medalist figure skater, who is a four-time cancer survivor.

“I’ve been blessed throughout my life and hopefully the journey I’ve taken will help others to know they are not alone as they live the roller coaster of life,” said Hamilton. “Working with the team at PEN has been an incredible experience for my family and me as we strive to make a difference at home, in our community and in the fight against cancer.”

The original series is produced in partnership with actor Rainn Wilson’s inspiring entertainment company SoulPancake, and each episode explores the approach Hamilton has taken to overcome various hardships throughout his life and storied career. Full of raw emotions, interviews with Hamilton and his wife Tracie are featured throughout the series.

New episodes will be available weekly through the finale on May 30. To watch, visit PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.

Watch the series trailer above.