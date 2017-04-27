Riverdale boss on who's behind F.P.'s arrest

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Riverdale. Read at your own risk!

Jason Blossom’s killer may still be at large!

Though it appeared F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) had something to do with Jason’s (Trevor Stines) murder when the high schooler’s letterman jacket showed up in the biker’s closet, it now looks like Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) dad is actually being framed; EW has already reported that we won’t find out his killer’s identity until the penultimate episode.

During Thursday’s episode, police discovered a gun in F.P.’s closet, but Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) had searched his entire trailer moments prior and found nothing nefarious. So it seems someone may be setting him up to take the fall.

“[In] most of our episodes, there’s a balance between the soap and the mystery; episode 12 is all about the mystery,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says of next week’s hour. “The kids are trying to like prove that F.P. was framed, but no one believes them. It seems that the entire town is going in lockdown to railroad F.P., so it’s a little bit of a race against time. There are still a couple of characters out there who think someone else may have done this to Jason Blossom, so it’s a big mystery episode.”

The question remains: On which side will Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) fall? “Fred’s not a reactionary, but you know the old saying ‘You don’t know who your friends are until the s— gets deep?'” Perry says. “When it gets deep with him, it really makes me stop and think about what this friendship is, the history behind it, and is this somebody I can be friends with going down the road? Because I’ve got to set an example for [Archie]. The only thing that I could value more than friends would be family, and this brings it all right to that place, where I’ve got to choose.”

While the gun uncovered from F.P.’s trailer looks familiar — like the one Miss Grundy (Sarah Habel) had in her car before skipping town — Aguirre-Sacasa reveals there’s more to it than that. “The last we saw that gun, Betty had stolen it and Alice [Mädchen Amick] had the gun,” he says. “Keep an eye out for that gun.”

Speaking of Grundy, after Archie’s secret affair spilled out during Jughead’s party in the last hour, will the truth come back to haunt him? “That’s a really good question,” Aguirre-Sacasa says. “You think it would, right? It has to. It’s so big.”

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.