Leslie Jones and Dr. Phil play Two Truths and a Lie on The Tonight Show

Dr. Phil can snuff out a lie, but he hadn’t faced Leslie Jones before The Tonight Show on Wednesday night. The good doctor was asked to assess the Saturday Night Live comedienne in a game of Two Truths and a Lie.

“I got chased through a drive-thru by a car on a date,” Jones said, adding it was a McDonald’s drive-thru and she had already ordered the food.

As the audience learned earlier in the show with Jimmy Fallon, Dr. Phil asks questions of his patients to see how their bodies react when telling lies. But Jones made him work for it.

“What did you order?” he asked.

“A sundae with no nuts because he wanted to hit me with his,” Jones said, staring stoically into Dr. Phil’s eyes.

Even though Dr. Phil almost lost his cool as Fallon and the audience broke down in hysterics, the talk-show personality guessed it right — Jones was telling the God’s honest truth.

Dr. Phil had also correctly sussed out Fallon’s one lie in a separate round, which was either “I attended the final taping of Seinfeld,” “I had never seen the movie Titanic,” or “My pick-up truck has a working popcorn machine in the back.”

“Are you afraid of water? … I’m just trying to figure out why you haven’t seen Titanic,” Dr. Phil said.

Watch him work his magic in the clips above.