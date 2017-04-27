Grey's Anatomy: Maggie discovers the truth

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Read at your own risk!

Maggie finally discovered the truth about Meredith and Riggs during Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy — and it was painful.

After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Riggs (Martin Henderson) helped saved numerous passengers on their ill-fated flight last week, the two were honored at a press conference. Though Meredith had already planned to tell Maggie (Kelly McCreary) the truth before the conference, Riggs’ show of affection for Meredith clued Maggie in that her crush has been hooking up with her sister.

But Maggie was even more shocked to discover that Meredith had been sleeping with him since before Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) wedding, where Maggie first admitted to Mer she had a crush on the doc. Meredith’s betrayal was all the more heartbreaking because, following the death of Maggie’s mother, Mer is all Maggie has left — and both women lied to Maggie to terrible results.

So, how will Maggie handle this reveal moving forward? Though she agrees to go out with Maggie and Amelia for a girls’ night out, there’s certainly still going to be some trust issues. “Maggie maybe has to learn that people don’t always tell you the truth,” McCreary previously told EW. “Lots of people keep secrets, and that’s just how it goes, and then she’ll suffer a lot less in life.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Get scoop on the finale here and here.