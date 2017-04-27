Step into Downton Abbey with this new global exhibition

Fans of Downton Abbey might be able to visit once more!

A global exhibition featuring costumes and locations from the Emmy-nominated show, as well as never-before-seen footage from the series, was announced on Thursday morning. Visitors will be able to get a closer look at the post-Edwardian lives the characters lived in as they walk through Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, the servants’ quarters (sans Thomas or Mr. Bates), and the state rooms.

“Viewers around the globe have avidly followed the adventures of the Crawleys and those that served them for six seasons,” said Gareth Naeme, managing director of Carnival Films and executive producer of Downton Abbey. “Now, for the first time, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will give fans the amazing opportunity to travel back in time to step inside the world of Downton Abbey.”

However, American fans of the series shouldn’t get too excited just yet. Downton Abbey: The Exhibition first opens its doors in Singapore starting June 17, 2017, before traveling through the United States in 2018.

The traveling attraction is the result of a partnership between NBCUniversal International and Imagine Exhibitions. Locations and schedules will be announced at a later date, which fans can access here.