Bethenny Frankel real estate series among six new Bravo shows

Bethenny Frankel is doubling down at Bravo.

The reality star is branching out from her Real Housewives role, taking on a second show at the popular cable network. Bravo announced her new show under the working title Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project, among a slate of five other new shows and 18 returning series. Frankel’s new show will pair her with Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund and will follow them as they scout, buy, design, and flip multi-million dollar properties.

Besides Frankel and Eklund’s new project, Bravo also announced a New Orleans-based spin-off of Southern Charm and a dating show that sends five eligible bachelorettes to Italy to learn about and pursue Love Italian Style. Also joining the mix are Sell it Like Serhant, where Eklund’s fellow Million Dollar Listing star and real estate guru Ryan Serhant will teach struggling sales representatives how to overhaul their business; Relationshep, which follows Southern Charm star and Charleston’s most eligible bachelor Shep Rose around the country as he searches for love; and A Night with My Ex, where exes are given one night together to fight, gain closure, attempt to make up, and more.

“Our fans look to us for a very unique brand of top quality unscripted content they simply cannot get anywhere else,” Jerry Leo, Bravo’s Executive Vice President of Program Strategy, Lifestyle Networks and Production, said in a statement about the new series. “With many established franchises showing strong ratings growth, we’re able to explore new frontiers, and we believe these new series are really going to resonate with our audience.”

Those six new series will join 18 returning shows, which Bravo also announced Thursday, including several editions of Real Housewives — Orange County, New Jersey, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, and Dallas — Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Shahs of Sunset, Inside the Actor’s Studio, and Vanderpump Rules. Flipping Out, Don’t Be Tardy, Married to Medicine, Below Deck, Summer House will also be back, joining previously renewed scripted series Imposters and Odd Mom Out, as well as Million Dollar Listings New York and the Emmy-winning cooking competition Top Chef.