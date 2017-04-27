13 Reasons Why star Christian Navarro wants to be in the next Star Wars movie

In 13 Reasons Why‘s debut season, Tony Padilla doesn’t come across like your average teenager. Not only does he look like he could potentially live in a different time period than all the other high schoolers, but his role in Hannah Baker’s story is one of power. It is his job to oversee everything that is happening with the tapes, the people on them, and Hannah’s final say.

At one point in the series, Clay even comments on Tony’s wisdom — and maybe his height? — when he calls him an “unhelpful Yoda,” a nickname that quickly caught on in the fandom. “Everyone I meet now, it’s Tony or Unhelpful Yoda,” Christian Navarro says of his new nickname, which comes complete with memes. And he’s all for it. “I want to be in Star Wars,” Navarro, a self-proclaimed geek, says. His idea? A Yoda origin story. And thanks to his height, he says all they’ll need is some green paint.

13 Reasons Why is available on Netflix now.