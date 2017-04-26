The Simpsons skewers Trump's first 100 days in office

President Donald J. Trump is wrapping up his first 100 days in office, and while he will undoubtedly take a victory lap, The Simpsons would like to offer up more of a slap.

The animated Fox comedy has, of course, mocked the real estate tycoon turned reality star turned commander in chief on numerous occasions — during the election, here and here; after the election, here and here — and a new short depicts the administration in dark, chaotic times. Sean Spicer has quit/hanged himself, Kellyanne Conway is refusing to replace him as press secretary, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner are choking each other, and a Trump aide is making his boss read a bill that lowers taxes for Republicans before signing it. (“Can’t Fox News read it and I’ll watch what they say?” Trump asks.) But there is good news for him, according to him: In his first 100 days, he has lowered his handicap, increased his Twitter following, and made it legal for Americans to shoot hibernating bears. Oh, and Ivanka Trump has replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. And you can buy her robe with gavel earrings for only a 1,000 rubles.

This may also be a good time to tell you that Grampa Simpson is being deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. See for yourself in the video, which is brought to you by “Anybody Else 2020.”