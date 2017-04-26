Stephen Colbert's Tuck Buckford skewers Alex Jones' war on Chobani

Whenever right-leaning InfoWars personality Alex Jones gets heated about something, Tuck Buckford isn’t far behind. Stephen Colbert reprised his volatile conservative character on The Late Show Tuesday night in mocking Jones’ legal woes with Chobani.

According to The New York Times, the yogurt company is suing the “hernia who wished he was a real boy” (that’s Colbert’s nickname for Jones) for spreading “false” and “defamatory” accusations, like when Jones linked a Chobani factory in Idaho to a child sexual assault and the rise of tuberculosis.

Jones, in turn, declared on his program that he’s “not backing down” — and neither is Buckford. Colbert’s character promised he won’t “rollover for big yogurt, the Illumi-Chobani,” but then proceeded to slather the yogurt all over his head.

“George Soros doesn’t want you to know the real value of yogurt, okay? That it’s a natural protein-rich gamma ray shield to keep the Clinton Foundation from reading your dreams,” he shouted.

“You can’t get in here, John Podesta,” he said later with a forehead covered in Chobani. “You can’t put yogurt on a pizza. My brain is a steel trap. I can’t even tell what I’m thinking. I don’t even know why I’m doing this because I can’t read my brain right now.”

Watch Colbert’s Buckford in the clip above.