Is Netflix's Dear White People as good as the movie that inspired it?

On this week’s Bingeworthy, hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré answer that age-old question: Is the TV show as good as the source material?

The hosts set out to decide if Netflix’s new show Dear White People does justice to the original 2014 movie, written and directed by Justin Simien. The film and new series follow biracial college student Samantha White (Logan Browning) as she uses her radio show to address racial tensions on the campus of her predominantly white Ivy League school. She soon finds herself becoming a spokesperson for black student groups.

“It does a really great job of making each episode about a character,” begins Touré. “So it’s an individualized character study of this group dynamic. The movie was so great and it was such a great moment in modern cinema and this just borrows from that so nicely.” Touré adds that he was afraid that, having been extracted from such a recent movie, the TV show might feel too close. However, he was relieved to discover that by putting the series in the hands of the same director, the Netflix series really just became an extension of the world viewers were already familiar with and invested in.

“It’s sort of the core of the movie distilled into 30 minutes,” continues Touré. “In the first episode — if you’re familiar with the movie — you’re sort of seeing him [Simien] show you, here’s how I’m going to do that dance in this Netflix, 30-minutes context. As it goes on throughout the season it expands beyond the scope of the original movie.”

