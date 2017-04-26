Michelle Obama to attend star-studded College Signing Day event for MTV

Michelle Obama is coming back to host a College Signing Day event, her first since stepping down as first lady.

As announced on Wednesday, MTV will host and livestream a star-studded event at The Public Theater in New York City on May 5. Andy Cohen, Billy Eichner, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, iJustine, The Americans stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, Michael B. Jordan, Neil Patrick Harris, Nick Cannon, Questlove, and Zoe Kravitz are among those scheduled to appear, along with more than 200 students from NYC high schools.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was serving as your first lady, and one of my greatest joys is hearing the stories of young people like you pursuing your dreams through education,” Obama says in the video announcement above. “I love hearing about how you’ve challenged yourself, how you’ve overcome obstacles. You are working to create a life that you can be proud of and I want you to know that I’m rooting for you every step of the way. Trust me, you’ve got this.”

College Signing Day celebrates high school seniors pursuing higher studies, whether through a four-year university, community college, or professional training program. Obama supported the day in the past by hosting similar events in Harlem (2016), Detroit (2015), and San Antonio (2014) as part of her Reach Higher initiative through the White House.

More than 1,000 events will be held simultaneously across the country for this year’s College Signing Day. In the video, Obama encourages graduating seniors to post selfies with their college gear with the hashtag #CollegeSigningDay for May 5.

