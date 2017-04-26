Jessica Henwick teases Defenders: 'Fans will freak out'

Jessica Henwick sounds very confident that Marvel fans are going to love Netflix’s The Defenders miniseries.

The rather busy actress teased the upcoming program which brings together Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones) — and her breakout Iron Fist character, Colleen Wing.

“We pick up with Colleen not in New York — which is crazy, as all the shows have been predominantly in New York,” Henwick reveals. “We find her a month after we left her. It’s really interesting she hasn’t been able to deal with the emotional trauma she dealt with in Iron Fist. So it builds to a head and she explodes in Defenders.”

Henwick continues: “It’s good, it’s really good. I think people are going to love seeing characters interact with each other, they’re going to see Colleen and Misty [Simone Missick], they’re going to love seeing Luke Cage with the Iron Fist, Danny Rand. I think fans are going to freak out.”

The British actress has had an incredible run lately, landing a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, appearing on HBO’s Game of Thrones (yup, Nymeria Sand will be back this summer), and earning praise for her Iron Fist performance as well.

The Defenders launches Aug. 18 on Netflix.