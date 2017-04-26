The Handmaid's Tale hits a 'little close' to home

To catch the entire discussion on The Handmaid’s Tale, check out the full episode of Bingeworthy, available now, on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS and Android devices.

Bingeworthy hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré can’t stop gushing over Hulu’s newest original series, The Handmaid’s Tale, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic of the same name.

Shaw was quick to give “a shoutout to Hulu, because a majority of these episodes were directed by women,” as it’s no secret that men have a general monopoly on directors’ chairs. She also highlighted that much of the show’s creepiness is in the details, saying, “I read they spent four months trying to find the right shade of red for the handmaids. It’s just like every detail is just pored over … it’s very unnerving to sit there and watch it.”

Shaw admitted she worries people might avoid the series given current events in this country, saying, “It’s a little close.”

Touré agreed, adding that, despite the novel turning 32, “It seems more present than ever.” Though he conceded that the “historical ball has bounced toward them in their favor,” Touré maintained “this story would still be so gripping and so powerful” even if we were watching from a different vantage point.

The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are now available on Hulu. New episodes are available every Wednesday.