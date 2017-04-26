Game of Thrones language class coming to UC Berkeley this summer

Game of Thrones fans, take note: UC Berkeley is speaking your language.

This summer the university will be offering a six-week course inspired by the fictional tongues of the hit HBO series. Titled “The Linguistics of Game of Thrones and the Art of Language Invention,” the class will be taught by linguist David J. Peterson, who created the show’s Dothraki and High Valyrian languages.

A Cal alum, Peterson has also invented languages for Syfy’s Defiance, MTV’s Shannara Chronicles, the CW’s The 100, and NBC’s Emerald City.

According to the university publication Berkeley News, the world of Westeros “will serve as a kind of framing device for the course so students can focus on the linguistic details of their creations, not the fictional side.”

Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season July 16. In the meantime, you can listen to the Berkeley fight song “Sons of California” in Dothraki below.