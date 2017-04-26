Ellen DeGeneres celebrates 20th anniversary of Ellen coming out episode: Sneak peek

Ellen DeGeneres made news — and history — when her character came out on her sitcom Ellen. And this Friday sees her mark the 20th anniversary of the occasion of her own coming out with a special commemorative episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The hourlong installment will see the popular host welcome special guests Oprah Winfrey and Laura Dern, as she delves into not only her decision to come out in the now-iconic “Puppy Episode” but also how the episode came to be, as Winfrey goes over DeGeneres’ accomplishments since then as well as how the episode has impacted the LGBTQ community since.

“I can’t describe to you how challenging it was to get this episode made,” says the host in her monologue (of which you can watch a sneak peek above). “At the time it was so controversial, which is why I thought it was so important to celebrate the anniversary and to remember what it was like back then and to appreciate how far we have come.”

Also present will be DeGeneres’ former costars Joely Fisher and David Anthony Higgins, who will be reuniting with her for the first time since they played her friends on the groundbreaking sitcom.

You can catch the special episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, April 28.