Charles Barkley tackles discrimination in new trailer for TNT's 'American Race'

Charles Barkley is diving into “the most divisive issue in America” in a new TNT docu-series.

In American Race, a four-part series premiering in May, Barkley travels across the U.S. to explore the issue of race from a variety of perspectives. By meeting with a diverse group of Americans, Barkley will explore race from a few different perspectives — police and race relations, Muslims in America, and immigration issues — in the hopes of sparking a meaningful conversation and finding potential solutions.

“We’re gonna talk about race, stereotypes. We’re gonna talk about religion. We’re gonna start a dialogue,” Barkley promises in the trailer TNT released Wednesday.

The series, previously titled Race Card, will also turn its attention to Hollywood stereotyping, which is teased with an appearance by Ice Cube in the trailer. “Do you think Hollywood is racist?” Barkley asks Ice Cube in the promo.

“Yes…but what else is new?” responds Ice Cube matter-of-factly.

Watch the trailer above.

Executive-produced by Barkley, Lee Kyle Gaither, Marc Perman, and Dan Partland, American Race will air over two consecutive nights, May 11 and May 12, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. However, you won’t have to wait that long to watch the series. TNT will preview the first episode after the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, May 7 at 11:30 p.m., and subscribers will be able to watch all four episodes via VOD and the TNT app starting May 8.