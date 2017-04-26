Caitlyn Jenner defends voting for Trump

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about voting for Donald Trump in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer, and the Olympian continued to defend that vote on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I’m not a one-issue voter and obviously — I know, I’m not stupid — the Republican party does not do a good job when it comes to equality and the entire LGBT community. The Democrats are better there,” she said Tuesday night. “But for me, I’ve been around a long time, I’m probably more conservative. I believe in little things like the Constitution and freedom. I believe in minimal government…. And so Republicans have done a better job in that direction.”

After telling Sawyer she’s “coming after” Trump and the Republican party if they strip rights away from LGBTQ Americans, Jenner criticized the president for reneging on his campaign promises. “My loyalty is not with Donald Trump,” she told Meyers. “My loyalty is not with the Republican party. My loyalty is with my community, and I will fight for this community. So I did a blog on it, I did a video on it, and at some point I may talk to [Trump] about it.”

Jenner, who revealed her struggles and emotional journey in the memoir The Secrets of My Life, added: “I gotta keep an eye on these people. Trump, who I talked to before [at] the Inauguration, about a lot of LGBT issues when the whole North Carolina bathroom bill, all that mess. And I had talked to him about my feelings on that. All of sudden he gets into office and one of the first things he does, which he never should have done, is repeal the Title IX for equality for trans people in school. That was good federal guidelines for states to be able to follow, and I blasted him.”

In other areas, Jenner says, “yes,” Trump has been successful. “I was asked a question the other day, ‘Would you vote for him again?’ I said, ‘Wait a second, it’s three and a half years away. There’s a lot that’s going to happen in that three and a half years and I’ll make that decision at that point,'” she noted.

Jenner may never end up being one of Trump’s golf buddies — “I don’t think he wants to get beat by a 67-year-old trans woman” — but she said she’d speak to him about the issues “in private” where “nobody knows I’m talking to him” in order to bypass the probable backlash from the LGBTQ community.

“Just know that if you talk to him in private, we all seem to find out like about a day later,” Meyers said, admitting he’d start cracking jokes about Jenner if she met with Trump.