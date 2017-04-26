A portion of Wednesday’s Blindspot was shot on location in Bangkok, Thailand, where the nefarious Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) seeks to obtain nuclear materials for Phase 2 but ends up landing in some trouble of her own. Hurd takes EW behind the scenes of shooting on location, providing stunning photos that you can find on EW’s Instagram. Here’s what happened in Thailand:

It was pretty awesome. We had a complete skeleton crew from here: It was me, David Johnson, our DP, Chris Place, who directed [our unit for] the episode, and Ryan Johnson, the writer/producer. So our little group flew out from the States and then we had a fabulous group of Thailand locals, who really worked like nobody’s business to get our days in. They’re a really stellar group and so wonderful. They’re just hard, hard, hard-working.

It’s always so interesting when you get to a different place and you haven’t been climatized. As soon as I stepped out on the set, I would literally just be drenched with sweat because it’s so hot. The entire crew was just powdered dry. I’m like, “What’s going on? Is there something wrong here? Should we check with the doctor?” because I was just not climatized to it, and it was 90 degrees and 90 percent humidity every single day. It was a completely different experience.

I did a show called The Glades for a few years down in Florida. I kept joking that that show was like camp for adults because we all came from New York or Los Angeles and we’d go down there for five months and it was like playtime. At the weekends, we’d go and have meals, listen to music or do whatever. It was like camp for adults. This was a little bit the same thing, even though we worked like crazy people from the moment we touched down. But because it was just our little group, we were like children. We were so giddy, we were so excited. There was this beautiful vista to take in and try to bring to life on camera.

I was so giddy and excited, I wanted to do every single stunt I could possibly do. I kept saying, “What else do we need? I’ll do this! I’ll do that!” It was really, really a one-of-a-kind experience and really fun. I was literally running through the streets of Bangkok. It’s quite different than how we do things in the States where we have a lock down and people actually stay out of the streets and the sidewalks, and we can close it off. Although, I always joke being a native New Yorker that when we shoot in New York, New Yorkers are like, “I don’t care! That’s where I live, I’m walking through anyway!” We’re obnoxious that way.

In Bangkok, people were doing their thing, they were doing their days, they were going about their business. We’d go, “Okay, watch out! We’re about to run! Go!” I would literally ask Chris, “Who are my stunt people?” “Everybody who is a stunt person who I can touch, raise your hand so I can see you so I don’t knock over anybody else!” They’d literally be randomly spaced out and real people would be in between. I would just take off and try to make eye contact with my stunt people.

There were a couple times where I was shooting where I’d knock out my stunt people on the way, and I’d run and you could tell there were people in front of me looking at me with huge eyes like, “What is happening? Why is this crazy lazy heading toward me?!” I kept thinking, “We should keep that in the shot because that was a perfect reaction.” It was almost like guerrilla shooting, just a balls-to-the-wall situation.

I remember at one point where I’m on the street, I’ve just fallen off the truck and we wanted to get this shot where I’m on the concrete on the street and the cops come around me and then I get up. I remember we were chasing daylight, because we were doing all exteriors and we had from the a.m. until like 6:30 p.m. to try to get all the shots in. I just jumped on the ground and I’m lying down and at one point I was like, “Do we have traffic held up in the back there, since I’m lying here in the middle of the street?” They’re like, “Yeah, yeah, no I’m sure we do.” I’m like, “I’m glad that we’re sure we do.” [Laughs] It was kind of crazy.

There was this one old market where we had just finished doing the running where I run by tuk-tuks and jump over a car. We wanted to get this other foot pattern running shot, so we went to the old market. I can’t even figure out an equivalent to what this space is like. It’s almost like if you were down by Santa Monica and they have the fairs with all the booths and how it gets really crowded, so that kind of crowded, but compressed with space, so not as wide; very truncated and really narrow. There are tons and tons of people and tons and tons of shops, as well as motorcycles, just motorcycles. You’re like walking and it’s like, “Oh, I’m sorry, there’s a motorcycle just going through at full speed,” nobody pauses or thinks it’s strange. We just walked up smack in the middle of that and started shooting. It was just so fun! I was a kid in a candy store.

