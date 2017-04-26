Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Aida's true plans revealed

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read at your own risk!

Aida’s ultimate plans were revealed during Tuesday’s episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — and it’s safe to say she’s planning to create a monster.

Because Aida (Mallory Jansen) cannot kill humans due to her built-in parameters, she plans to use the Darkhold-powered machine that creates matter out of nothing to make a living body, ostensibly allowing her to be human.

“She wants free will,” executive producer Jed Whedon tells EW. “She wants to be able to make her own decisions and, maybe more importantly, to actually feel these things that she’s been forced to emulate her whole existence. She’s been observing human behavior and trying to emulate it, but unable to actually feel these things.”

But the real question is whether Aida will actually be able to achieve her goal as Team S.H.I.E.L.D. races to escape the Framework (more scoop on that next week). “Once the Framework — which seems to have been a safe place for her to live and be with Fitz — is penetrated, it feels to me like she is going to use whatever she needs to use in either or both worlds to get what she wants,” Clark Gregg teases.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.