Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are launching a branded direct-to-consumer digital service in 2018, kicking off with live-action drama series Titans from superhero uberproducer Greg Berlanti and the animated Young Justice‘s third season, Young Justice: Outsiders.

Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. Led by Dick Grayson, the team also includes Starfire, Raven, and more.

The project, which will bow in 2018, will be written by Akiva Goldsman, who will executive produce with Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter.

The animated Young Justice: Outsiders follows teenage superheroes coming of age as they face their greatest challenge yet taking on meta-human trafficking in a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race that spans beyond our world.

Sam Register will executive producer, with original series creators Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman as producers. Phil Bourassa will serve as art director.

The first two seasons Young Justice reached more than 25 million unique viewers aired on Cartoon Network from 2011-2013.