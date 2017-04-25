The Mick blog: Sofia Black-D'Elia on the breast implants episode

Every week, the cast and crew of Fox’s The Mick — the comedy series that follows Kaitlin Olson‘s reckless Mackenzie, a.k.a. “Mickey,” who’s tasked with caring for her on-the-lam sister’s three children — is taking EW behind the scenes of the latest episode. This week, star Sofia Black-D’Elia goes inside the 16th episode, “The Implant,” in which Sabrina considers getting breast implants.

This episode starts with Sabrina going to Mickey and saying, “Hey, for my 18th birthday, I was going to get implants. I decided to do it early,” not thinking that anything is weird or wrong with that. And it’s about Mickey saying, “Well, if that’s really something that you want to do, we should take them for a test drive,” and, so of course, it becomes a very ridiculous outing for the two of them.

John and Dave Chernin, our showrunners, actually called me when they first had the idea for this one, and said, “Are you okay with this, or are you going to have a heart attack when you sit down at the table read?” [Laughs.] And I said, “I just want it to be funny, and I don’t want it to be judgmental. As long as those two things are true, I’m really excited.” And they’re like, “We feel the same way.” I was pretty stoked; I thought it was really funny.

They were so sensitive right from the jump about this topic and understanding that they’re men and maybe don’t know all the ins and outs of why a girl would do it and why she wouldn’t. I think they were really great about asking me and Kaitlin along the way, “Does this check out?” They’re pretty good that way.

I thought it would get in the way of it being funny and me being able to buy into it in a real way if it was judgemental in either way — if it was to say, “Oh, all young girls should be able to do this!” or “It’s terrible for any young girl to do this!” That’s not the kind of show we make, and that’s not the kind of show that I want to make necessarily. Every girl is different and has their own brain and should be able to decide what they want to do. I thought it really should be about the comedy of it between Sabrina and Mickey and less of a comment.

—As told to Ariana Bacle

The Mick airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.