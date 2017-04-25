Suits brings in Dulé Hill for season 7

Dulé Hill is suiting up for a USA Network homecoming. The Psych alum has joined the cast of Suits ahead of the legal drama’s seventh season, EW has confirmed.

Hill will portray play Alex Williams, a longtime friend of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey and a senior partner at a rival law firm.

Season 7 of Suits, which kicks off July 12, will pick up with protagonist Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) finally operating as a bona fide lawyer and rejoining the Pearson Specter Litt team as they continue adjusting to the absence of Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres).

Hill starred for eight seasons on the detective dramedy Psych, and his other screen credits include The West Wing, Ballers, and the upcoming movie Sleight.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Hill’s casting.