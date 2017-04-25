Shadowhunters season 2B promo introduces Sebastian

When Shadowhunters returns for the back half of its second season, the race to win Clary’s heart is on with both Simon and Jace fighting for the woman they love. But it’s a new face that will get even more attention: Sebastian.

“The entrance of Sebastian in the show in 2B is awesome,” showrunner Todd Slavkin previously told EW. “It complicates everybody’s relationship on the show and Will Tudor is an incredible actor and he brings a level on the show that we haven’t seen before. He’s the big bad villain of the books, really. So that’s a huge part of 2B moving forward.”

Also a big part of 2B? Valentine, who was last seen being captured by Jace. For more on the season — and a first look at Sebastian’s introduction — watch the new promo above.

Shadowhunters season 2B premieres Monday, June 5 on Freeform.