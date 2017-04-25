Ross Butler's role on Riverdale to be recast for season 2

Looks like there’ll be a new face in Riverdale next season. The role of Reggie, Archie’s (KJ Apa) long-time frenemy, is set to be recast for the already ordered season 2, EW has confirmed. The recurring role on the CW drama has been played by Ross Butler, who stars as Zach on 13 Reasons Why. A new actor will be cast due to Butler’s availability.

“We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie [this season], but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn’t use him nearly as much as we would have liked,” series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement to TVLine, which first reported the news.

The move fuels speculation that Butler’s popular Netflix series will return for a second season. While many believe the story has reached a natural end, Butler and his costars have expressed their desire to continue.

“I’m hoping for a second season,” Butler previously told EW. “I think there’s so much more to tell. I’m just crossing my fingers.”

Riverdale airs Thursdays on the CW at 9 p.m. ET.