Prison Break revival kills off original cast member

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Prison Break. Read at your own risk!

A stalwart character from Prison Break‘s original run paid the ultimate price during Tuesday’s episode.

Though it momentarily seemed that former villain-turned-ally Kellerman had turned back to the dark side and was somehow the season’s big bad, a rogue CIA operative code-named Poseidon, Paul Adelstein’s character was actually revealed to be a good guy — well, momentarily, at least, and then he was (apparently) killed by one of Poseidon’s henchmen.

“When they booked me, they booked me to do two episodes, so I knew how many episodes it would be,” Adelstein tells EW. “No one knows if there’s going to be more Prison Break in general, so while it was disappointing for the character maybe to be dead, it’s a cherry on top to even get to go back and do more, so I try not to be too greedy about it.”

Still, filming what might have been Kellerman’s last hurrah was an emotional experience for Adelstein. “It felt like a bonus to even get to go back and do Kellerman,” the actor says. “I thought I had put Kellerman away for good. I went in my garage and dug through my stuff to find his pin, his sunglasses, and his ring, put the suit back on, and it really felt nostalgic to do it, so thinking that might be my last day was a little sad, but then again, I already thought I had had my last day.”

Kellerman’s death was part and parcel of making sure the stakes in the revival were real. “On some level, once you start finding things out, once somebody gets too close to the truth, they either have to reveal that truth, or they have to die,” executive producer Paul Scheuring says. “Kellerman was getting too close. He knew too much at that point, so he needed to die.”

Of course, Prison Break has killed off cast members before only to bring them back — Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies), for one, but also, obviously, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller). “If I had my druthers, he certainly wouldn’t be [dead],” Adelstein says. “Despite the direness of his situation there at the end, it’s Prison Break, and it is a world in which people narrowly escape death and sometimes don’t escape death but still end up reconstituting somehow. I certainly hope that if there’s more Prison Break, there’s more Kellerman, because it’s such a joy to do.”

Whether Kellerman returns in the future or not, Adelstein believes his fate at the hands of a hired gun — what the character was in the original — was apropos. “It felt fitting in a way that he had tried to turn his life around and goes down in the line of duty doing what he thinks is right,” Adelstein says. “He was certainly not above that kind of betrayal earlier in his career, so there was something fitting about it.”

However, Kellerman won’t be the only fatality by revival’s end. “I like blood, I like characters dying, and more characters will die over the course of the season,” Scheuring says.

So, who is actually the villain, the man who somehow brought Michael back from the dead and enlisted him for nefarious plans in the Middle East? The end of Tuesday’s episode revealed a big clue when Sara’s new husband Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) was seen meeting with Poseidon’s henchmen. Is Jacob complicit? “That’s clearly the insinuation,” Scheuring says. “Episode 5 is going to answer a lot of questions. At this point, it seems like all fingers point at him.”

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.