TV

Powerless pulled from NBC schedule

@JamesHibberd

Posted on

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

NBC has pulled the plug on Powerless.

The network has yanked the superhero comedy with three episodes remaining from its schedule. Though this is not an official cancelation, it’s clearly a very bad sign for the D.C. universe series.

Powerless stars Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi and Alan Tudyk and follows of a group of ordinary office workers in a world of superheroes and supervillains. The show launched as a midseason replacement in February, but has only averaged about 2.9 million viewers.

For predictions on which shows will be renewed and canceled, see our Deathwatch rundown of 50 shows.

 