Harry Styles is headed in the direction of The Late Late Show.

The One Direction vet will do a weeklong residency in May on the CBS late-night talk show, host James Corden announced on Tuesday.

Styles will perform a new song from his solo album each night of the stint, which starts on Monday, May 15, and ends Thursday, May 18. The self-titled album will be released on May 12. Styles also will appear in assorted Late Late Show segments throughout those shows.

Check out Corden’s announcement above, in which Styles Skypes the host and asks if he can crash in the Late Late Show studio, which Corden agrees to… with some conditions.

The Late Late Show airs nightly at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.