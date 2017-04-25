Girls EP on Hannah's baby backlash: 'I won't even dignify it'

HBO’s Emmy-winning Girls has come to an end after six controversial seasons, and it turns out even the finale managed to ruffle a few feathers.

While the arrival of Hannah’s (series creator Lena Dunham) baby boy, Grover, should have been a joyous one, it left some confused, wondering how the baby was so dark-skinned with parents such as Hannah and Paul-Louis (Riz Ahmed). EP Jenni Konner is fed up though, after years of having to contend with the peanut gallery.

“I’m going to gracefully bow out of the last controversy hopefully we will ever have about Girls,” she told the Associated Press. “I won’t even dignify it. Ridiculous.”

The baby’s real mother tweeted a statement that her child is Haitian and Puerto Rican, though she has since deleted the post. Lena Dunham has yet to comment.

Still, with viewers reacting to the finale mostly positively, Konner is feeling some relief: “It’s really nice after all these years of, you know, being pretty divisive, that the general consensus has been pretty positive, and that’s made us feel really good.”

Konner and Dunham announced the launch of a six-city “LennyLetter: America IRL” tour earlier today. The events will feature musicians, writers, and other contributors to the Lenny Letter newsletter, as well as the two of them.