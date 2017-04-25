Get ready to feel spoiled rotten to the core Disney fans! The wait for Descendants 2 is nearly over.

The Disney Channel movie will premiere on Friday, July 21, the network announced Tuesday morning.

And eager viewers will have no way to miss a second of Mal, Evie, and the gang’s live-action adventures, as the movie will also be airing on four other networks besides Disney Channel, including ABC, Disney XD, Freeform, and Lifetime.

The Descendants sequel will once again follow the story of the VKs (a.k.a Villain Kids) Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay, as they try to find where they belong in Auradon. But Mal (played by Dove Cameron), tired of being pressured into being royal, quickly returns to the Isle of the Lost, looking to go back to her more rotten roots. Only, as she discovers when she gets there, there’s a new queen in charge as Uma, Ursula’ daughter and Mal’s nemesis, has taken over the island with her pirate gang — which also happens to include Captain Hook’s son Harry, and Gaston’s son Gil — and they’re looking to break the barrier around the Isle of the Lost, thus freeing the villains forever.

The movie sees Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, and Mitchell Hope reprise their roles as Evie, Carlos, Jay, and King Ben, with A.N.T. Farm‘s China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair joining the cast as Uma, Harry, and Gil respectively.