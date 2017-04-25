ABC announces season finale dates

ABC has set the official dates for the season and (possible series) finales of its spring scripted and unscripted series.

Once Upon a Time and Scandal will each get extended two-hour season 6 finales, airing respectively on May 14 and 18. While Scandal and fellow Shonda Rhimes’-created hit Grey’s Anatomy, which both also wrap on May 18, have already been renewed, the future of Once Upon a Time is still unknown.

To get the update on other yet-to-be-renewed ABC series such as Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless, and Designated Survivor, check EW’s Deathwatch 2017.

See the full finale schedule below (all times ET).

Sunday, April 30

American Crime 10:00–11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Black-ish 9:30–10:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

The Catch 10:00–11:00 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Shark Tank 9:00–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Once Upon a Time 8:00–10:00 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Quantico 10:00–11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

The Middle 8:00–8:30 p.m.

American Housewife 8:30–9:00 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat 9:00–9:30 p.m.

Imaginary Mary 9:30–10:00 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 10:00–11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

The Goldbergs 8:00–8:30 p.m.

Speechless 8:30–9:00 p.m.

Modern Family 9:00–9:30 p.m.

Designated Survivor 10:00–11:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Grey’s Anatomy 8:00–9:00 p.m.

Scandal 9:00–11:00 p.m.

Friday, May 19

The Toy Box 8:00–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

America’s Funniest Home Videos 7:00–8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Dancing with the Stars 8:30–11:00 p.m.